One of today’s most popular writers to appear in Mission Viejo March 21

Debbie Macomber, a #1 New York Times bestselling author and one of today’s most popular writers with more than 200 million copies of her books in print, will appear in Mission Viejo on Tuesday, March 21.

Debbie will discuss her latest book – “If Not for You” – at 6:30 p.m. during the City’s popular Writer’s Present program at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way.

In her novels, Debbie brings to life compelling relationships that embrace family and enduring friendships, uplifting her readers with stories of connection and hope. Her novels have spent more than 990 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. Twelve of these novels hit the number-one spot. Four of them have become made-for-TV movies.

Before her presentation, Debbie will take part in a special “VIP Garden Tea” reception at 5 p.m. Cost for the reception is $36 per person and includes an autographed first edition of “If Not for You” along with tea, finger sandwiches, pastry and fruit as well as priority seating for the 6:30 p.m. Writers Present presentation. Tickets are limited for the reception.

General admission is $31 and includes admission for two; a copy of the book and book signing with Debbie. General admission tickets and VIP tickets are available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2885811. Select 5 p.m. on the drop-down menu for VIP tickets and 6:30 p.m. on the drop-down menu for general admission tickets.

This dynamic event is sponsored by the Friends of the Mission Viejo Library and Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore. For more information, contact 949-830-7100 ext. 5105 or libreference@cityofmissionviejo.org.

