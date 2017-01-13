ORANGE COUNTY GETS THEIR MAN: LOGAN PAUSE NAMED BLUES HEAD COACH

The Orange County Blues Football Club has finalized their coaching staff for the 2017-2018 . Logan Pause will lead the Orange County club after a successful 14-year professional career with the Chicago Fire as a team captain, coach and Vice President. GM and Executive Vice President, Soccer Operations Oliver Wyss made the announcement. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“We are thrilled to welcome Logan to the organization. We went through an exhaustive search over the last couple of months to identify a head coach who not only could succeed in the USL but also understands the importance of developing talented professional soccer players within Orange County and for our partner club LAFC,” Wyss said. “We feel that Logan is the prototype of what we were looking for based on his experience, passion, work ethic and commitment to the community. I’m excited to begin working with him and the entire staff on building an elite organization that is committed to setting a new standard for the USL.”

During his tenure with the Fire, Pause spent 12 years with the Fire as a defensive midfielder and served one year as club Vice President. Pause was named head coach of the Chicago Fire’s PDL team while maintaining his first team duties as assistant coach.

“It is with great joy and honor that me and my family are joining the Orange County Blues FC organization,” said new Head Coach, Logan Pause. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity and confidence Mr. Keston and Oliver have given me. This is a once-in-a-lifetime project and a perfect fit for me and my family. I also want to thank Andrew Hauptman and the entire Chicago Fire community for our time together and their support in my career growth. My staff and I look forward to putting together a team that makes our fans and community proud.”

Returning to this year’s coaching staff will be First Assistant, Braeden Cloutier, who will continue to be an integral part of the organization.

ABOUT ORANGE COUNTY BLUES FC:

The Orange County Blues FC is Orange County’s Professional Soccer Team. The club was one of 12 founding members of the new United Soccer League (USL) in its inaugural 2011 season. The Orange County Blues were the 2015 Western Conference Regular Season Champions and have reached the Western Conference semifinals of the USL Playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The club’s brand-new owner, James Keston, is the Chief Investment Officer of LARO Properties, and will actively oversee all operations of the USL club in Orange County. Keston is dedicated to transforming the club into a world-class professional soccer organization that focuses on the fans,

players and youth clubs of Orange County. Keston is currently working on a complete rebranding of the team with a new name, colors, and crest driven by significant fan input.

For more information about Orange County Blues FC and become an Orange County Founding Member, visit: uslorangecounty.com.

