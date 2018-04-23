Orange County School of the Arts Musical Theatre Conservatory Presents the Cutting-Edge High School Premiere Production of “Jasper in Deadland” April 26-29

Orange County School of the Arts Musical Theatre Conservatory is the first high school in the nation to present “Jasper in Deadland,” the high-energy pop/rock musical by Hunter Foster and Ryan Scott Oliver recently seen Off-Broadway at The Prospect Theatre Company and in Seattle at The 5th Avenue Theatre. In this cutting-edge premiere, angst-ridden Jasper must face his greatest fears from a bevy of gods and monsters of the Underworld in order to save his best friend Agnes for imminent doom.

An adaptation of the Eurydice/Orpheus tale, “Jasper in Deadland” explores mythology through a contemporary lens and in the same breath encapsulates the teenage experience: the joys, struggles, angst and adventure of growing up in a chaotic and unpredictable world. With a sizzling rock score and otherworldly figures of Egyptian, Nordic, Roman and Greek mythology, “Jasper in Deadland” is an electrifying night at the theater as a “playful, energetic and wide-ranging new musical” (The New York Times).

“Jasper in Deadland” features a cast of 30 Orange County School of the Arts Musical Theatre Conservatory students, including Brandon Calderon (Jasper), Kaitlyn O’Leary (Agnes/Grethen), Tyler Jenkins (Mr. Lethe), Shanna Brajevic (Eurydice), Madison Bustamante (Ammut) and Jayne Meyer (Beatrix). Scott Barnhardt (Broadway’s “The Book of Mormon” and “Big River”) directs the high school premiere production at his alma mater as part of his mission as the director of the Musical Theatre Conservatory. Jessica Lea Patty (Broadway’s “Bandstand,” “A Chorus Line,” “The Addams Family”) choreographs in her first production at OCSA since joining the faculty this Fall. Christopher W. Smith (OCSA, Musical Theater West, No Square Theatre) is the musical director.

Performances take place at Orange County School of the Arts, Michael F. Harrah Symphony Hall, 965 N. Sycamore St, Santa Ana, CA 92701, Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18-$22 and may be purchased at boxoffice.ocsart.net or (714) 564-3282. For more information, contact box.office@ocsart.net.



The nationally recognized Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) provides a creative, challenging and nurturing environment that offers bright and talented students unparalleled preparation for higher education and a profession in the arts. Established in 1987, the school has a 30-year history of offering innovative and award-winning curriculum that serves a diverse student body of more than 2,100 students in grades seven through 12 from more than 100 cities throughout Southern California. Students have the opportunity to flourish and refine their skills in one of 14 arts conservatories offered. For more information, please visit www.ocsarts.net.

