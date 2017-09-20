ORANGE COUNTY SCHOOL OF THE ARTS FOUNDATION’S “SEASON PREMIERE” LIT UP THE NIGHT WITH BROADWAY STAR AND ALUMNA KRYSTA RODRIGUEZ

Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) Foundation, a non-profit that supports one of the nation’s premier arts schools, kicked off the 2017-18 season with a stunning beachfront concert starring Broadway sensation and notable alumna Krysta Rodriguez performing musical numbers from her career alongside 12 talented Musical Theatre Conservatory students.

Taking place during sunset at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach on Saturday, Sept. 9, OCSA’s Season Premiere also featured vocalists from MONTAGE! and a cabaret lounge jazz performance by students from The Garn Family Jazz Studies Program during the pre-show cocktail reception and dinner.

This showcase of OCSA’s talented students and alumni was made possible by Honorary Producer Carole Pickup of Balboa Bay Resort; season sponsor Audi; and event sponsors Burke Williams, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and Alt-Senior Photography. Proceeds support OCSA’s award-winning arts conservatory programs.

Season Premiere began at 5:30 p.m. as more than 280 guests arrived to find an exquisite cocktail reception set up beside the waterfront. High-top tables were draped in a Damask pattern of light blue and navy linens reflecting the blues of the bay and afternoon sky.

While reuniting among friends, guests were served a rum-based signature cocktail, “The Big Easy,” and tasty tray-passed appetizers including coconut lobster, wild mushroom vol-au-vent and andouille sausage en croute. The cabaret lounge jazz combo performed jazz standard repertoire from the Great American Song Book, and was featured in a performance of “Take the A Train.” MONTAGE! vocalists sang solos with the band.

Hanna Eyre (who recently competed on NBC’s “The Voice”) performed “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” and Carson Ripley sang “All of Me.”

At 6:30 p.m., guests took their seats at white round tables topped with velvet navy napkins and centerpieces of purple alstroemeria, blue thistle and nandina in fabric-covered vases that matched the Damask linens used during the reception.

While the jazz group continued to play, guests enjoyed a lobster bisque with crawfish, lobster and bay shrimp followed by an entrée of delicately seared filet mignon in red wine reduction and grilled jumbo tiger shrimp with jambalaya rice and ratatouille-stuffed squash blossom. Desserts alternated between vanilla cheesecake with mint julep coulis and peaches, and white chocolate bread pudding with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

As the sun went down, festoon lighting, decorative lanterns and creatively lit purple palm trees set the scene for the main event. Krysta Rodriguez took the stage in a red pant suit and delighted the audience with stories and songs from her career on Broadway and television, as well as her time at OCSA. Dressed in jewel tones, OCSA students accompanied Rodriquez in a performance of “It Won’t Be Long Now” from “In The Heights,” an a cappella version of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, “Bye Bye Blackbird” in the style of Liza Minnelli and “My Strongest Suit” from “Aida.”

Additional highlights included a sign-language duet of songs from “Spring Awakening” and “Big River” with Musical Theatre Conservatory Director and fellow OCSA alumnus Scott Barnhardt, a medley of songs from her role as Ana Vargas on NBC’s “Smash” and a finale of “Tomorrow” from “Annie,” before she sang an encore of “Let Me Be Your Star” from “Smash.” The audience rose to give a standing ovation and left inspired, with great anticipation for the season to come.

Table sponsors for Season Premiere included the following community leaders: Argyros Family Foundation; The Arvielo Family Foundation; Boutelle, deLancellotti, McCollum, Van Hoosear and Miller Families; Callero and McClave Families; Enmark Incorporated; Fong and Patterson Families; Gates, Kannan, Windhamburke, Gleason and Benjamin Families; Erin and Ryan Kerrigan; Merrell Family; Penny LaRue Robertson and Ken Robertson; and Harriet and Sandy Sandhu.

About Orange County School of the Arts:

The nationally recognized Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) provides a creative, challenging and nurturing environment that offers bright and talented students unparalleled preparation for higher education and a profession in the arts. Established in 1987, the school currently serves nearly 2,200 gifted students in grades seven through 12.

In addition to a rigorous academic program, OCSA offers students the opportunity to focus on one of the 14 arts conservatories offered, including acting, classical & contemporary dance, classical voice, commercial dance, creative writing, culinary arts & hospitality, digital media, film & television, instrumental music, integrated arts, international dance, musical theatre, production & design and visual arts.

OCSA has been named as one of California’s Gold Ribbon Schools for 2017 and is an Arts Schools Network 2017-2019 Exemplary School. OCSA is consistently named one of America’s Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report, recognized in Newsweek Magazine’s annual list of America’s Best 2,000 Public High Schools in the Nation, and ranked as one of the Best Charter High Schools in California by Niche.

OCSA is the only specialized arts program of its kind in the region to offer tuition-free academic and arts instruction to students from Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. The non-profit public charter school relies solely on private donations, totaling $8.5 million annually, to fund the pre-professional arts training programs. For additional information, visit www.ocsarts.net.

Janelle Kruly

Director of Public Relations and Communications

Photo Credit: Orange County School of the Arts

by