ORANGE COUNTY SCHOOL OF THE ARTS STUDENTS SPREAD HOLIDAY CHEER THROUGH WINTER PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS

The various arts conservatories at Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) will embrace the joy of the holiday season with winter concerts and lively holiday events on and off campus.

From November through the end of December, students festively sing, dance, perform music and showcase artwork to commemorate the most wonderful time of the year.

For ticket information, visit boxoffice.ocsarts.net or call (714) 564-3282. Performances and special events taking place include:

South Coast Plaza Tree Lighting, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m.: This annual OCSA tradition features dynamic holiday-themed performances by MONTAGE! — OCSA’s premier student performance group – complete with gingerbread characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, carolers, reindeer and more. Creative Director Cindy Peca describes the event as “a grand, high-energy community send-off for Santa.” Free and open to the public, the South Coast Plaza Tree Lighting will be held at South Coast Plaza, Town Center Park, adjacent to The Westin South Coast Plaza (686 Anton Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626).

Jazz Big Band Night, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.: The Garn Family Jazz Studies Program presents its Jazz Big Band Night. The concert includes three large jazz ensembles: the award-winning Ambassador Jazz Orchestra, studio big band and jazz ensemble. Exciting big band music from the classic and contemporary eras will be performed throughout the night. Jazz Big Band Night will be held at the Center for the Arts, Event Center, 801 N. Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Tickets are $11 online, $12 at the door.

The Visual Arts (VA) Winter Market, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 11 a.m.: Visual Arts Conservatory students and seven alumni and staff vendors sell a variety of hand-crafted items including candles, home and garden decor, calendars, hand painted and printed T-shirts and more. This is the conservatory’s largest fundraising event, and also acts as an excellent learning experience for the student artists who participate. The conservatory has partnered with master business event producer Delilah Snell to teach the students more about merchandising to help them better understand how to make sales at the event. The VA Winter Market will be held at the Dance, Music and Science Centers, 906 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92701 in rooms 102, 103 and 119. No tickets required.

The Commercial Dance Conservatory’s Winter Solstice Dance Celebration, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.: The entire Commercial Dance Conservatory in grades seven through 12 perform a variety of routines including jazz, tap, contemporary, musical theater and hip hop. The celebration showcases the diversity of the conservatory, as well as the talents of students in all grade levels. The Winter Solstice Dance Celebration will be held at the Margaret A. Webb Theatre, 801 N. Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701.

Balboa Bay Resort Tree Lighting, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.: OCSA’s premier student performance group MONTAGE! dazzles guests with jovial song, dance and music at the Balboa Bay Club’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The show takes place near the club’s Christmas tree, with a stunning view of Newport Harbor. Free and open to the public, the ceremony will be held at the Balboa Bay Club & Resort, 1221 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach, CA 92663.

Winter Chamber Music Concert, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.: OCSA’s outstanding chamber groups perform repertoire during the Frederick Fennell Wind Studies Program’s Winter Chamber Music Concert. Each group features students in grades seven-12. The concert will be held at Michael F. Harrah Symphony Hall, 1010 N. Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701.

HoliDAZE, Dec. 11-12, 7:30 p.m.: The Musical Theatre Conservatory’s holiday concert features performances by students in all grades. The first act is performed by the conservatory’s a cappella caroling group OCSA Unplugged. The second act features “Jingle all the Way” – a performance by the seventh and eighth grade Musical Theatre students. HoliDAZE will be held at the Dance, Music and Science Centers, 906 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92701.

Wind Studies Winter Band Concert, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.: The Frederick Fennell Wind Studies Program presents its winter performance, featuring the Fennell Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band. Students will perform under the direction of Anthony Mazzaferro and Mathieu Giardet. OCSA Executive Vice President Teren Shaffer makes an appearance as a guest conductor. The Wind Studies Winter Band Concert will be held at Michael F. Harrah Symphony Hall, 1010 N. Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701.

Holiday Choral Concert, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Sing along with Classical Voice Conservatory students during their Holiday Choral Concert. The performance opens with a number from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and also includes holiday-themed classical voice solos, vocal jazz and a Christmas carol sing-a-long! The Holiday Choral Concert will take place at Newsong Church, 1010 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706.

About Orange County School of the Arts:

The nationally recognized Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) provides a creative, challenging and nurturing environment that offers bright and talented students unparalleled preparation for higher education and a profession in the arts. Established in 1987, the school currently serves nearly 2,200 gifted students in grades seven through 12.

In addition to a rigorous academic program, OCSA offers students the opportunity to focus on one of the 14 arts conservatories offered, including acting, classical & contemporary dance, classical voice, commercial dance, creative writing, culinary arts & hospitality, digital media, film & television, instrumental music, integrated arts, international dance, musical theater, production & design and visual arts.

OCSA has been named as one of California’s Gold Ribbon Schools for 2017 and is an Arts Schools Network 2017-2019 Exemplary School. OCSA is consistently named one of America’s Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report, recognized in Newsweek magazine’s annual list of America’s Best 2,000 Public High Schools in the Nation, and ranked as one of the Best Charter High Schools in California by Niche.

OCSA is the only specialized arts program of its kind in the region to offer tuition-free academic and arts instruction to students from Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. The nonprofit public charter school relies solely on private donations, totaling $8.5 million annually, to fund the pre-professional arts training programs. For additional information, visit www.ocsarts.net.

