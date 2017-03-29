Oso Creek Trail reopens to the public

A stretch of the Oso Creek Trail that closed for emergency repairs in February has reopened ahead of schedule.

Heavy rains had eroded a section of the creek banks next to the trail and threatened sewer and water infrastructure pipes. The Oso Creek Trail closure had extended from the eastern end of the Celebration Garden continuing east to the bridge over the creek and to the rear of the Village Green.

The closure was expected to last until May 1, but the city completed the slope repairs early.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo

