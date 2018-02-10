PACIFIC SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES 2018-19 SEASON

Music Director Carl St.Clair Leads the Orchestra’s

40th Anniversary Season from September 2018 to June 2019Highlights Include: Season Opener featuring pianist Olga Kern on September 27 Leonard Bernstein centennial celebration led by Carl St.Clair,

who was mentored by Bernstein World premiere of Pacific Symphony commission from Michael Daugherty

in celebration of 50 years since the moon landing; Jean-Marie Zeitouni conducts Puccini’s Madame Butterfly in a semi-staged production by Eric Einhorn Southern California premiere of Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín, a multimedia-enhanced performance of Verdi’s Requiem commemorating 75 years since Jewish prisoners performed the work at the Terezín concentration camp; Murry Sidlin conducts Additional guest artists include violinists Augustin Hadelich, Paul Huang, and Philippe Quint; pianists Markus Groh, Gabriela Martinez, and Juho Pohjonen; cellist Leonard Elschenbroich; soprano Celena Shafer; guitarist Pablo Villegas; and conductors Rune Bergmann, David Danzmayr, Carlos Izcaray, and Christopher Warren-Green Music Director Carl St.Clair and President John Forsyte today announced Pacific Symphony’s 2018-19 season, which celebrates the orchestra’s 40th anniversary. The season commences on Thursday, September 27 with a program featuring American composer Frank Ticheli’s Shooting Stars, commissioned for Pacific Symphony’s 25th anniversary and newly revised for this season’s celebration; Ravel’s Boléro highlighting musicians of Pacific Symphony as soloists on stage and in a specially commissioned anniversary film; and guest soloist Olga Kern in Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Comprising 16 programs, the 2018-19 classical season continues Pacific Symphony’s commitment to American music through performances of works by Leonard Bernstein in honor of his centennial and contemporary American works commissioned by the orchestra. The season also reflects the orchestra’s diverse repertoire—from core symphonic works to full-length operas—and penchant for re-interpreting the classics for the 21st century, through choreography, lighting, and other multidisciplinary elements. “The 40th anniversary is a landmark season for Pacific Symphony,” said Carl St.Clair, who will lead the orchestra in his 29th season as Music Director. “It has been my pleasure to work with these brilliant musicians over the years, and I look forward to conducting the Symphony in repertoire that showcases their virtuosity and humanity. This will be a season of celebrations: from the Bernstein centennial concert in October, which is particularly meaningful to me because of my cherished experience studying with this great artist, to a concert in April marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing that will feature a work we’ve commissioned from Michael Daugherty, one of the most widely performed American composers of his generation. We’ll be offering diverse programming throughout the year, including a holiday program in December on which we’ll present a Nutcracker Suite with arrangements by both Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington. In February, we’ll return to the Italian operatic repertoire with Puccini’s Madame Butterfly for our annual semi-staged opera performances. And we conclude this celebratory season in June with Mahler’s Symphony No. 8, the so-called ‘Symphony of a Thousand,’ which is one of the largest scale works in the classical repertoire. It is sure to be a grand finale to a grand season.” Additional season highlights include a collaboration with the Magic Circle Mime Company featuring works by Prokofiev and Ravel; performances conducted by Rune Bergmann, David Danzmayr and Jean-Marie Zeitouni, and in their Pacific Symphony debuts, Carlos Izcaray, Murry Sidlin and Christopher Warren-Green; and performances with cellist Leonard Elschenbroich, pianists Markus Groh, Olga Kern, Gabriela Martinez, and Juho Pohjonen, violinists Augustin Hadelich, Paul Huang, and Philippe Quint, and guitarist Pablo Villegas. “With the 40th anniversary season, we’re building on the momentum generated during the 2017-18 season, which includes Pacific Symphony’s Carnegie Hall debut at the invitation of Philip Glass and a five-city tour of China, the orchestra’s first international tour since 2006,” said Pacific Symphony President John Forsyte. “All this provides a musical springboard that naturally unfolds into a season of celebrations as the orchestra enjoys growing national recognition while leading a cultural renaissance in the communities of Orange County.” Subscription and Ticket Information Subscription materials for Pacific Symphony’s 2018-19 season of classics are now available, offering a savings of up to 50% off regular single ticket prices on a wide variety of concert packages from four to 12 concerts each. 