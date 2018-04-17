Pacific Symphony Santiago Strings Ends Season With Summer Tunes From The British Isles And A Visit From Pacific Symphony Youth Wind Ensemble—In Preparation For Tour To Costa Rica

Pacific Symphony Youth Ensembles’ youngest students (grades 6-9)—Pacific Symphony Santiago Strings (PSSS)—bring their season to a close with the warm, breezy concert, “Summer Dances.” The program includes an array of music from the British Isles celebrating the season of youth when all things are possible, ranging from Brendan McBrien’s “Fields of Gold, Days of Sun,” Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Welsh hymn tune, “Rhosymedre,” Jonathan Spilman’s Scottish folk song, “Sweet Afton,” Bob Lipton’s “Tudo Bem,” and Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony,” featuring special guest, Pacific Symphony Youth Wind Ensemble. It’s all a warm-up for the talented string musicians to capture their own summer dream, when they venture off on a once-in-a-lifetime tour to Costa Rica, June 27-July 3! Led by PSSS Music Director Irene Kroesen, under the artistic advisement of Music Director Carl St.Clair, PSSS concludes its 2017-18 season on Sunday, May 6, at 1 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, PSSS concerts are free to attend but tickets are required. To reserve a general admission seat, call the Symphony’s box office at (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org. “PSSS has accomplished two concert performances so far this season, at Soka University and at the Orange County Suzuki Festival,” says Maestra Kroesen. “We also had an amazing retreat at Palomar Conference Center rehearsing and building partnership skills to enhance our performance for our final concert. Throughout the season, we’ve been preparing for our tour to Costa Rica this summer. This is an educationally focused tour that will bring PSSS musicians in direct contact with local student musicians of Costa Rica. They will participate in music workshops and play an exchange concert in two different Costa Rican towns. This tour will definitely be the highlight event of the season.”