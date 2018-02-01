PACIFIC SYMPHONY AND SOUTH COAST CHINESE CULTURAL CENTER/ IRVINE CHINESE SCHOOL CELEBRATE THE END OF THE LUNAR NEW YEAR WITH THE EXCITING AND COLORFUL “2018 LANTERN FESTIVAL”

For the third year in a row, Pacific Symphony and South Coast Chinese Cultural Center (SCCCC)/Irvine Chinese School (ICS) join hands to present a free, fun, family-friendly Lantern Festival, commemorating the end of the Lunar New Year celebration. The festival, spread throughout the concert hall and the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, features Chinese and Vietnamese culture, music and arts, including a variety of colorful performances showcasing local music and dance groups. Open to all, attendees have the opportunity to decorate their own lantern, try their hands at solving a riddle, take a Chinese folk-dance lesson and much more! Entire families are encouraged to come and celebrate the Year of the Dog with numerous activities traditionally associated with the Lunar New Year! Make sure to stay updated on our social media channels, as we broadcast live some of the event’s highlights on Facebook and Instagram, and keep you updated online wait times on Twitter.

The Lantern Festival takes place on Sunday, March 4, from noon to 6 p.m., at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, with performances in the theater, activities in the lobby and interactive demonstrations on the Argyros Plaza. The event is free and open to the public, but due to the limited capacity, remaining available tickets will go fast. Entry is first come, first served; tickets must be reserved in advance through the box office. The Lantern Festival is made possible through the support of the James Irvine Foundation and is presented in cooperation with Segerstrom Center for the Arts, with additional support from the Overseas Community Affairs Council, Republic of China (Taiwan).

“2018 marks the third anniversary of the Lantern Festival,” notes Irvine Chinese School Principal Yulan Chung. “Recognized as one of the best cultural festivals in Orange County, our Lantern Festival has become a signature event for both Pacific Symphony and South Coast Chinese Cultural Center. One of SCCCC’s missions is to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of America’s diverse heritage by sharing Chinese culture with the general public. We are honored to partner with the Symphony to offer a free educational event that focuses on community building through music and performing arts programs and performances.”

The Lantern Festival, which can be traced back 2,000 years, takes place on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year—on the first full moon night in the lunar calendar—and marks the return of spring, representing the reunion of family. The act of lighting and appreciating lanterns is a way for people to let go of the burdens of their old selves and express their best wishes for themselves and their families for the future. Celebrated around the world, the Lantern Festival provides a variety of interactive and engaging performances, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

