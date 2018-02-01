PACIFIC SYMPHONY’S 2018 GALA, “ON THE TOWN,” RETURNS TO THE GLAMOUR AND ELEGANCE OF 1940S NEW YORK TO CELEBRATE THE ORCHESTRA’S UPCOMING CARNEGIE HALL DEBUT ON APRIL 21!

New York, New York! Start spreading the news! This year, Pacific Symphony’s Gala, “On the Town,” takes a bite out of the Big Apple with a splashy big-city night overflowing with champagne and elegance celebrating a major event in the orchestra’s life—its prestigious Carnegie Hall debut in April, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair. Guests of this gala extravaganza will step out of their New York taxis and right onto the red carpet. A horse-drawn carriage ride through Central Park is just the beginning of an evening no one will ever forget. Once inside their final destination, Carnegie Hall, all the glamour, and glitz of the 1940s awaits, as attendees are transported back to the sights and sounds of a bygone era—in anticipation of the orchestra’s milestone event!

The Symphony’s annual gala is its largest fund-raiser and all proceeds benefit the organization’s many music and education programs. Chaired by Ruth Ann Evans and her husband, Symphony Board Member John Evans, this swanky event takes place at the Hotel Irvine (17900 Jamboree Road in Irvine) on Saturday, March 3, beginning at 5 p.m.

Dress is glamorous 1940s New York-inspired evening wear. Valet is hosted. To RSVP (tables are $20,000-$150,000; individual seats are $1,250-$15,000), please contact the special events department at (714) 876-2364 or events@pacificsymphony.org. This year’s gala is sponsored by Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin Newport Beach, Luxury Automotive Partner and Regency Air, Private Charter Partner.

“John and I love Pacific Symphony and have been committed to its support for 31 years,” says event co-chair Ruth Ann. “John has been on the board since 1987 and was a past chairman; I’ve chaired one other gala and three of the Symphony’s opening night events because I find it to be creative and satisfying. This gala promises to be one of the most spectacular in our history. And, naturally, we expect this to be one of the most fun galas ever! Get ready to celebrate in the city that never sleeps!”

“We feel it’s a special privilege to have been asked to chair this gala,” adds John, the Symphony’s most tenured board member. “Pacific Symphony has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall, where the world’s greatest orchestras have performed. It’s a true honor and certainly proves that our orchestra is world-class. This invitation represents an extraordinary achievement for the Symphony and a true testament to their continued excellence.”

by