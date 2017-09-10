PACIFIC SYMPHONY’S 39th SEASON LAUNCHES WITH BEETHOVEN’S MIGHTY FIFTH SYMPHONY AND OPERATIC SUPSERSTAR, GREER GRIMSLEY, IN HIS PACIFIC SYMPHONY DEBUT

Pacific Symphony’s 39th season is off and soaring like a heaven-bound rocket, beginning with a grand opening to remember! Featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, “Don Juan” by Strauss, and selections from Wagner’s “Die Walküre,” from the composer’s “Ring” cycle, performed by the orchestra for the first time since 1988. The concert is conducted by Music Director Carl St.Clair, who led Wagner’s “Ring Cycle” to critical acclaim as music director of the German National Theater and Staatskapelle in Weimar, Germany. And, featured in his first-ever appearance with the Symphony is international opera star, Greer Grimsley, whose stunning bass-baritone brings Wotan dramatically to life.

“Dominating the proceedings were the Wotan of Greer Grimsley and the Alberich of Richard Paul Fink; a well-matched, vicious pair. Grimsley projected iron power with a sumptuously beautiful voice, smooth as silk, precise of text.”—Opera News

The Symphony’s opening takes place Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 14-16, at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Season ticket packages are $300-$1,160. Single tickets are $25-$126. A preview talk with Alan Chapman begins at 7 p.m. Also, the Symphony’s Sunday Casual Connections kicks off its season with “Beethoven’s Fifth Revealed,” on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. This matinee performance includes Wotan’s Farewell and the Magic Fire Music from Wagner’s “Die Walküre,” featuring the unforgettable voice of Grimsley.

Season tickets packages are $88-$299. Single tickets are $25-$99. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org .

Photo credit: Pacific Symphony

by