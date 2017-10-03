Pacifica Quartet with Cellist Johannes Moser and Pavel Haas Quartet Open Segerstrom Center’s 2017-2018 Chamber Series

Pacifica Quartet with Cellist Johannes Moser – October 9, 2017

Includes West Coast Premiere of new work by Pulitzer Prize winner Julia Wolfe Pavel Haas Quartet – October 20, 2017 Tickets on sale now

Segerstrom Center for the Arts launches its 2017-18 Chamber Series in October with two celebrated chamber ensembles performing in Samueli Theater: Pacifica Quartet joined by cellist Johannes Moser on October 9 and Pavel Haas Quarteton October 20.

The Pacifica Quartet will feature the west coast premiere of“Splendid Hopes” written for Moser and the Pacifica Quartet by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Julia Wolfe.

Single tickets start at $29 and are now available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787.

Ticket holders are invited to the free Preview Talks held prior to each concert at 7:15 p.m.

Photo Credits: SCFTA

scfta.org

by