PADAWANS USE THE FORCE TO HELP LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT UNVEIL NEW LEGO® STAR WARS™: THE FORCE AWAKENS MINILAND MODEL DISPLAY

The force grows stronger at LEGOLAND® California Resort as young Padawans and LEGO® R2-D2 work together to help the family theme park power-up its latest major addition, LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display. On March 9, for the first time, Park guests will be able to see epic scenes from the movie Star Wars™: The Force Awakens constructed out of LEGO bricks including a 16-foot-long Star Destroyer Finalizer made out of more than 350,000 LEGO elements, making it the longest Star Wars™ Miniland model ever created! The new display includes six LEGO scenes that represent the first 30 minutes of the blockbuster film which include: Kylo Ren’s capture of Poe at planet Jakku; Rey’s rescue of BB-8; Poe and Finn’s escape from the Star Destroyer Finalizer; The wreck of Finn and Poe’s TIE Fighter; Rey, Finn and BB-8’s escape from Niima Outpost; and the escape from the Starship Graveyard. Lights, sound effects and animation will further bring the scenes and characters to life from this epic motion picture. The new LEGO model display is LEGOLAND California Resort’s latest major addition in LEGO Star Wars™ Miniland which opened in 2011 and expanded with the addition of the LEGO Star Wars™ Miniland Gallery in 2012 and LEGO Star Wars™ Miniland Death Star in 2015. LEGO Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display opens just in time for spring break and is included in the cost of admission to LEGOLAND California Resort. www.LEGOLAND.com