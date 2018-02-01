Pageant Of The Masters Offers Valentines Special

2018 Pageant of the Masters® Theme
This Valentine’s Day, the Pageant of the Masters is spreading the love with a special ticket offer. For a limited time only, save 20% on tickets to this summer’s production, “Under the Sun,” with promotional code V20 (excludes loge center seats and all tickets for August 25, 2018). To take advantage of this incredible offer, call (800) 487-3378 or visit www.PageantTickets.com. Offer is valid through February 14, 2018.
In the early years of the 20th century, a new generation of impressionists and plein air painters set up their easels outdoors and reveled in the natural beauty to be found as far as the eye could see. In the 2018 Pageant of the Masters, “Under the Sun,” theatrical magic, live music, and light-hearted storytelling will honor Laguna’s own and other artistic pioneers from around the world who left their studios in search of new inspiration.
“It doesn’t get more romantic than watching the Pageant of the Masters under the stars,” said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Manager Sharbie Higuchi. “The show makes for a great date night, a fun outing with friends, or just a memorable evening to share with someone special.”
ABOUT THE PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS
Presented by the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach
Celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2018, the Pageant of the Masters is arguably one of the most unique productions in the entire world. Audiences are amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.
DATES & TIMES
July 7 – September 1, 2018
Performances Nightly at 8:30 pm
TICKET INFORMATION
Advance Tickets $15 – $240
A Pageant Ticket also acts a season pass to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show
LOCATION
Irvine Bowl at the Festival of Arts
650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
FOR INFORMATION & TICKETS
by