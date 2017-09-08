Pageant of The Masters has fantastic closing Celebrity Benefit Night!

Thousands of spectators pile into the Irvine Bowl for a special celebrity benefit night for the closing of Pageant of The Masters hosted by Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston. In a speech by Cranston, he asked by raise of hand who had never seen the Pageant before and more than half of the audience raised their hands. He pressed that if people could, that they should buy local art!
Brigitte Rose
LAGUNA BEACH, CA – AUGUST 26: Actor Bryan Cranston presents onstage at the Festival of Arts Celebrity Benefit Event on August 26, 2017 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Festival of Arts)
Festival of Arts Board President Fred Sattler (Credit: Michael Kovac)
Raffle ticket seller Ali Malekpour (Credit Michael Kovac)
(L-R) Festival artist Brandon Medrano, Carol Allen, Elaine Brashier, Festival artist Kathe Madrigal and Festival artist Michael Obermeyer (Pat Rogers)
Event attendees Wilbur Boone (L) and Irvetta McMurtry (R) (Pat Rogers)
LAGUNA BEACH, CA – AUGUST 26: Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters Meghan Perez (L) and artist Cheyne Walls attend the Festival of Arts Celebrity Benefit Event on August 26, 2017 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Festival of Arts)
(L-R) Event attendees Lorraine Spano, Kelly Von Hemert, Kaitlyn Von Hemert, Mary Ann Noiroux and Nicole White (Pat Rogers)
Event attendees Cassie Walder (L) and Alex Litner (R) (Pat Rogers)
Actor Larry Wilcox (L) and Festival artist Ron Azevedo (R) (Pat Rogers)
Actress Katherine Kelly Lang (R) and Dominique Zoida (pat Rogers)
Festival artist Hedy Buzan (L) and Bryan Cranston (R) (Pat Rogers)
Actress Erica Luttrell looking at art (Pat Rogers)
Actress Erica Luttrell looking at art (Pat Rogers)
LAGUNA BEACH, CA – AUGUST 26: Artist Toni Danchik attends the Festival of Arts Celebrity Benefit Event on August 26, 2017 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Festival of Arts)
Concert Lani Hall Herb Alpert Credit: Michael Kovac
Concert Lani Hall Herb Alpert Credit: Michael Kovac
Concert Lani Hall Herb Alpert Credit: Michael Kovac
LAGUNA BEACH, CA – AUGUST 26: Actor Bryan Cranston attends the Festival of Arts Celebrity Benefit Event on August 26, 2017 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Festival of Arts)
Post Event Release:
A Night with the Stars Under the Stars at the Pageant of the Masters a Great Success!
On August 26th, music legends Herb Alpert and Lani Hall performed during one of the most momentous nights of the summer art season: The Celebrity Benefit Concert and Pageant at the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts. Herb Alpert, Lani Hall and their band performed to nearly 3,000 fans on the Festival of Arts concert stage. “The concert was fantastic. Herb and Lani put on a fun and exciting concert that the audience loved,” said Special Events Director Susan Davis. Guests also enjoyed a private showing of the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in its newly renovated facility, which debuted this summer as part of the Festival’s 85th anniversary celebration.
Herb Alpert is a platinum-selling musician, song writer, record executive, fine artist, and philanthropist. After early success composing “Wonderful World” for Sam Cooke, Alpert went on to co-found A&M Records in 1962, a label which grew from his garage in West Hollywood into the largest independent record label in history. His band, The Tijuana Brass, was wildly popular throughout the sixties, with Alpert becoming the top-selling recording artist of 1966. In 2017, Alpert releases two new albums, “Music Vol.1” in July and “The Christmas Wish” in September. He lives in Southern California with his wife, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lani Hall.
Lani Hall Alpert, a Chicago native, rose to fame in 1966 as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes’ break through group, Brasil ’66. The band was signed to A&M Records by the co-founder of the label (and Lani’s future husband), music legend Herb Alpert. Lani has the distinction of recording more than 22 albums in three different languages, four alongside her husband, and in 1983, she sang the title song for the James Bond film, Never Say Never Again. In 1986 Hall Alpert earned her first Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Performance for her album, “Es Facil Amar.” Her second Grammy was as a producer of Herb Alpert’s “Steppin’ Out” album that was awarded in January 2014.
After the concert, guests proceeded to the Irvine Bowl to enjoy a special performance of the Pageant of the Masters hosted by acclaimed actor, writer, producer, director, and author Bryan Cranston. On television, Cranston’s portrayal of Walter White on AMC’s Breaking Bad garnered him four Emmy® Awards, four SAG Awards and a Golden Globe Award. Cranston holds the honor of being the first actor in a cable series and the second lead actor in the history of the Emmy® Awards to receive three consecutive wins. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe and three Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Hal in FOX’s Malcolm in the Middle.
In 2014 he won a Tony Award for his role as President Lyndon B. Johnson in the Broadway bio-play All the Way. He reprised his role in the HBO television film of the same name and won a SAG Award for his performance. For his leading role in Trumbo in 2015, Cranston received widespread acclaim and was nominated for an Academy Award. He will next star in Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying and Neil Burger’s The Upside. In addition, Cranston is a New York Times bestselling author of A Life In Parts.
Cranston talked about his first visit to the Pageant with his wife nearly 30 years ago and how that first visit had him hooked. He also spoke about the Festival of Artsand said, “I also want to encourage you to participate in the Festival and not just from an appreciator of art, but also a participant. So when you’re looking at this art, realize that by supporting it, if you have the means to do that, please do buy the art. Support the local community. It goes so much deeper than just any one individual artist.”
After a brief introduction, Bryan Cranston then pulled the winning ticket the Festival’s summer-long raffle. The winner of 2018 Acura TLX was Norine Cusick of Laguna Woods, California. After the winner was announced, guests enjoyed a captivating performance of the critically acclaimed Pageant of the Masters production of “The Grand Tour.”
The gala event grossed over $270,000 for future arts programming and the Building Fund for improvements of the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters facility. Festival of Arts President Fred Sattler thanked the sponsors of the event and also the patrons. “Thanks to your continued support, we’re looking forward to a bright future here at the Festival and Pageant,” Sattler said. He also thanked the family of volunteers and said, “Their dedication to the Festival is an inspiration to us all.”
Also in attendance were many other celebrity guests including Shawn Christian, Lloyd Eisler, Vincent Guastaferro, Anne-Marie Johnson, Katherine Kelly Lang, Monica Lawson, Kate Linder, Erica Luttrell, Joe Mantegna, Heather McComb, Donna Mills, Esai Morales, John O’Hurley, French Stewart, Vanessa Claire Stewart, Joan Benedict Steiger, Kristy Swanson, David Tutera, Joan Van Ark, Larry Wilcox and Arianne Zucker.
ABOUT THE FESTIVAL OF ARTS FINE ART SHOW
Celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2017, the Festival of Arts is one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows featuring the artwork of 140 award-winning artists. Patrons may enjoy the work of exhibiting artists, demonstrations and art workshops, daily art tours, live music, special events, on-site restaurants and much more in the newly renovated facility. For a full listing of events, visit LagunaFestivalofArts.org. The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are sponsored in part by Southern California Acura Dealers, Fidelity Investments, KOST Radio 103.5, and the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.
Passport to the Arts:
A special promotion (funded in part by Bank of America): Passport to the Arts for only $24. Includes unlimited admission all summer long to the Festival of Arts, the Sawdust Art Festival and Laguna Art-A-Fair. Enjoy works of art by more than 500 artists, 300 hands-on workshops, dozens of special events, plus a one time, all-day free parking pass with each Passport purchased. Order online at www.LagunaBeachPassport.com. Passports also available for purchase on-site at each festival location during the summer. Offer excludes Pageant of the Masters.
LOCATION
Festival of Arts Grounds
650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
FOR INFORMATION & TICKETS
(800) 487-3378
www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org
###
Media contact
Sharbie Higuchi
Director of Marketing and Public Relations
by
08 September 2017
Pageant of The Masters has fantastic closing Celebrity Benefit Night!Posted on September 8th, 2017
Brigitte Rose, Business, Charitable, Commentary, Happenings, Life in South O.C., News, The Arts
