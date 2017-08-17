Pantless Knight’s Hilarious Shrek 2 Musical Parody “It’s Not Ogre Yet” Uploaded to Youtube

Last week I had the opportunity to watch up and coming “parody theatre company” Pantless Knight’s original production of It’s Not Ogre Yet, a musical parody of the Dreamworks hit movie Shrek 2.
Jennifer Hardy as Princess Fiona, Jonathan Haidl as Shrek, and Brayden Martino as Donkey
It’s Not Ogre Yet ran for a limited run and is now since closed. BUT if you are interested in watching it, Pantless Knight has posted the whole musical to their youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsCZfTR0p5M&t=34s. Check the bottom of this review for my parental rating*
Shrek 2, the (you guessed it) second movie in the Shrek franchise, follows lovable characters Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona as they are called back to the Land of Far Far away by Fiona’s parents to meet Fiona’s new husband Shrek. Unaware that Fiona has permanently transformed into an Ogre, The King and Queen have a hard time adjusting to having an Ogre as a daughter and a son in law. Trouble ensues when a disgruntled Fairy Godmother attempts to remove Shrek from the Picture and insert her son, Prince Charming, into his “rightful” place as Fiona’s husband and ultimately King of Far Far Away.
It’s Not Ogre Yet, started as a joke on twitter between friends Jonathan Haidl and Brayden Martino but quickly gained popularity on the social media site. The two decided that since “no one else was going to do it”, they were going to make a musical version of what they call “The best film in the Shrek franchise”. Their Parody retelling is a fresh and funny new look on the popular kid’s movie.
The Cast of It’s Not Ogre Yet!
“Honestly, it was a crazy process.” Writer Brayden Martino told me over email, “When I started writing the actual script, the first thing I did was watch the movie on repeat for several days, taking notes on parts of the movie I wanted to include, as well as new ideas as to how we could re-imagine certain scenes for the stage. I would also find emotional and comical points in the story that would be best to turn into songs, and made a list of songs that I wanted to be in the show. From there, it expanded as I starting writing full scenes and lyrics to full songs. I didn’t want to copy the movie script, but I found myself going back to the same dialogue. Eventually, I got good at rewriting scenes that kept with the same plot but used completely new humor and dialogue that would tell the story in my own way.”
The show keeps many pop culture references from the movie as well as including some new ones for the millennial/internet generation:
“One of my favorite things about the movie Shrek 2 is all the pop-culture and movie references. For example, some classics are the “Farbucks Coffee” and “Friar’s Fat Boy” which both were included in our musical. Since pop-culture and movie references were such a big part of the movie, I felt it very important that we added in our own relevant pop-culture references, as well as musical references (since of course, it is a musical instead of a movie). I found this to be very successful, as we jam-packed the script with all kinds of hilarious references, and the audience seemed to catch every single one. That is one element that I am especially proud of with the way it turned out. It is best enjoyed by high school and college students, because those people grew up loving Shrek 2, and are the main audience of the current Shrek memes. It’s also heavily targeted to theater kids because of all the musical theater references packed into the show.”
“The script definitely follows the same story, but we expanded so many things and rewrote and reimagined every scene and character to make them our own. When you watch the musical, you’ll still see your favorite characters and the story you know and love, but you will learn new things about each character, and hear completely new jokes. We also created hilarious new backstories for different characters, such as Prince Charming. When writing the script, we were unsure as to why Prince Charming needed to marry Fiona when he was already a Prince. Shouldn’t he have his own kingdom to rule over? Well we decided that Prince Charming is actually an alternate version of Prince Hans, and he is 13th in line to the throne in his Kingdom, so he had no choice but to marry into the throne. You find out through a hilarious duet between him and the Fairy Godmother that all of his older brothers are the other Disney Princes, implying that the Fairy Godmother really got around with all these different kinds. We also really dived into Harold and Lillian’s backstory, bringing a lot of new comedy out of the Frog Prince story you know and love.”
Maddy Cole as Fairy Godmother and Charlie Battaglia as Prince Charming
The show features original music by Jonathan Haidl as well as some nods to songs from the movie ( ex. I need a Hero) as well as parodies of songs from popular Musicals such as Sweeny Todd, Hamilton, Kinky Boots, and of course, Shrek The Musical. Haidl told this to me about his process:
“I’ve never considered myself a composer before so this was a big step I was very excited and nervous for. My background is in theatre and voice. I’ve been playing guitar for almost 10 years now but I knew for this one I would have to brush up on my piano skills. Last year I was going to school in New York where I really started experimenting more with songwriting. And I started writing the music for the show it was all ogre the place and it took some time to find our footing but one day when we got together Brayden had this idea for a song called “Far Far Away” and we just wrote the whole thing on the spot and we loved it. Then I went home and immediately wrote the title song “it’s not ogre yet”. Once we knew how this was going we were unstoppable with new ideas and new music every day. For every song in the show there’s probably another song that we tried there instead but just didn’t work, so there is A LOT of unheard music!
Nick Ciulla as King Harold, Camryn Burns as Queen Lillian, Manny Madera as Puss in Boots
Originally we hadn’t planned for the spoofed music like Sweeney Todd or Hamilton, but nothing is off the table with Brayden. He called me over one day and just said: “alright just sit back and listen to this” and proceeds to sing/rap all of our act 2 opening and I was blown away. When we finished writing everything we knew this would be something special but we also knew it was a pretty tall order so we were very unsure if it would be a success or not. There was a lot of doubt in the process because it just seemed that it all was impossible but Brayden was the one who never wavered or settled for less and because of that we have a huge hit! As far as tracks go, we spent a lot of time with GarageBand. I would play the piano/guitar parts for all the song and then we would digitally add more instruments around it to give it more of a fuller sound. It was great learning about everyone’s voice type as well and being able to write things for them and I wanted everybody to get the opportunity to showcase their vocal strengths and just find things that they would enjoy and have fun singing! We learned a lot from this whole experience, the best thing is that there is a demand for more from us and we can’t wait to start working on our next project to bring to you!”
* I would rate this production as a solid pg-13. Shrek is a kid’s franchise but I would maybe consider watching this show by yourself first before you watch it with your child. There are some coarse sexual jokes, use of innuendo, and some mild language.
