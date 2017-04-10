Pas de Deux Chapter of The Guilds of Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents Its Spring Fundraiser to Support the Center’s American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School

The Pas de Deux Chapter of The Guilds of Segerstrom Center for the Arts will hold its spring fundraiser on Saturday, June 17 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The chapter raises funds for need and merit-based scholarships for students attending the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center.

Guests will enjoy the school’s annual Student Showcase, in which the more than 200 young ABT Gillespie School students will dance. Tickets include seating in the Concert Hall’s Box Circle, a champagne intermission reception and post-performance celebration in the Concert Hall’s private donor room with wine, hors d’oeuvres and raffle/auction items. Tickets are $125 adults, $25 for children. Family members of ABT Gillespie School students attend the Showcase for free, but may purchase tickets to the reception for $75 adults / $25 students. All proceeds benefit the Pas de Deux Chapter Scholarship Fund.

“American Ballet Theatre’s William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center for the Arts offers world-class ballet training to children throughout our community,” said Kathleen Peterson, Co- Chair Pas de Deux. “The members of the Pas de Deux Chapter are pleased to be able to support the school and its talented young students, the next generation of great ballet dancers. We are so excited to participate in this year’s Student Showcase and to offer the opportunity for everyone to see the talent and achievement of the recipients of our scholarships.”

About Pas de Deux

Pas de Deux Chapter of The Guilds was formed in November 2015 with the sole purpose of supporting the students at the ABT Gillespie School at the Center, particularly by raising funds for scholarships. In just one year, the Chapter has provided three scholarships to students at a total of more than $16,000. This year, we hope to more than double that contribution.

Contact

For showcase and reception reservations or underwriting opportunities, contact Heather Gokhman, co-chair of Pas de Deux at ocpasdedeux@gmail.com.

