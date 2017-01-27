Passing of Former Laguna Niguel City Council Member and Mayor Paul Glaab

Passing of Former Laguna Niguel City Council Member and Mayor Paul GlaabPosted on January 27th, 2017
It is with regret that we were informed of the passing of former Council Member and Mayor, Paul Glaab on Thursday, January 26, 2017. On behalf of all of us here at the City of Laguna Niguel, we send our condolences to his wife Janice and his daughter Molly. Paul is leaving behind a wonderful legacy as a dedicated public servant who helped protect and enhance the quality of life here in Laguna Niguel, having served on the City Council for eight years, including two terms as Mayor in 2008 and 2012.
“Former Laguna Niguel Mayor Paul Glaab’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of all of the City Councilmembers, city staff and community members of Laguna Niguel. He was a dedicated public servant who helped protect and enhance the quality of life we enjoy in Laguna Niguel today,” said Mayor Jerry Slusiewicz.
Glaab served on the City Council for eight years including two terms as Mayor in 2008 and 2012. He also served as the South Orange County representative on the Orange County Transportation Authority Board for six years and served as the Chairman of OCTA in 2012. He set a legacy of fiscally conservative leadership that we continue to carry in City Hall today.
Public service was a small part of everything Paul provided to our community. He was a dedicated community volunteer for more than 30 years and also small business owner in Laguna Niguel.
Details of his passing or plans for a memorial service have not yet been announced.
