Passing of Former Laguna Niguel City Council Member and Mayor Paul Glaab

“Former Laguna Niguel Mayor Paul Glaab’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of all of the City Councilmembers, city staff and community members of Laguna Niguel. He was a dedicated public servant who helped protect and enhance the quality of life we enjoy in Laguna Niguel today,” said Mayor Jerry Slusiewicz.

Glaab served on the City Council for eight years including two terms as Mayor in 2008 and 2012. He also served as the South Orange County representative on the Orange County Transportation Authority Board for six years and served as the Chairman of OCTA in 2012. He set a legacy of fiscally conservative leadership that we continue to carry in City Hall today.

Public service was a small part of everything Paul provided to our community. He was a dedicated community volunteer for more than 30 years and also small business owner in Laguna Niguel.

Details of his passing or plans for a memorial service have not yet been announced.