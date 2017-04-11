Peter McDonald is the Cove Gallery featured “Artist of the Month” for May 2017

About the Artist

Fate led the Australian born abstract artist become part of the Cove’s Gallery’s family of distinguished artists last October just as it upended his plans to become a novelist.

“I’m a late bloomer as an artist,” explained the former journalist, describing how taking a watercolor class on a whim profoundly changed his life. “I’m always surprised where it takes me. “I had always planned to write ‘The Next Great American Novel’ but with taking the watercolor class to relieve the stress of daily journalism; everything changed.

It was much the same with the Cove Gallery. “I had gone to visit another gallery but it was closed and the Cove was next door. I was admiring John Hall’s abstracts and he happened to be in the gallery. We got talking and the next thing I’m showing him my portfolio work”.

Peter’s abstracts of complex line work on poured watercolor have been seen in countless exhibitions, including the Pasadena Society of Artists 92nd Annual Juried Exhibition in April. Additionally he has won numerous awards including the National Watercolor Society’s Dann Frode Award.

He credits the late abstract impressionist Dr. Alex Vilumsons and other artists and master teachers such as Tom Fong, Terri Balady and Fealing Lin as mentors and helping him develop his unique style and language.

“I was drawn to abstraction from the outset,” he recalled. “I set out to paint

realistic landscapes but Alex taught me to follow my heart. He let me find my own way and my own style. “It has been a lot of work. I don’t believe my education as an artist will ever be complete. I’m always learning and growing.

“I still love landscapes, especially the work of my Cove colleagues Garry Abel, Lorraine E’drie and Bill Knauer. In fact, landscape elements often find their way in to my work.”

Come meet Peter in person at the May Laguna First Thursday Art Walk Reception on Thursday,

May 4, 2017 from 6 – 9 pm in the Cove Gallery.

About the Cove Gallery

The Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, Watercolor, Mixed Media along with 3-D photography and photography-based digital art. They are presented in an ever changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

We are steps away from the Surf & Sand Resort in the ART CENTER at 1492 South Coast Highway. Look for the gold Art Center sign and come in to the charming Laguna Style courtyard and relax while you visit great original art and approachable artists who want to help you find your perfect new artwork.

Cove Gallery

1492 South Coast Hwy, #8

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone: (949) 715-7149

www.covegallerylaguna.com

Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday through Monday:

Spring/Fall/Winter: 11am to 5pm Summer Hours: 11am to 6pm

by