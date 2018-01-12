Pickleball Courts Dedicated at Laguna Niguel Regional Park

The City of Laguna Niguel and the County of Orange cut the ribbon

for four new outdoor pickleball courts at Laguna Niguel Regional Park on

January 10, 2018, providing another venue for pickleball players.

Invented in the 1960’s, this increasingly popular sport is a cross between badminton and tennis and is played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net.

After learning from residents about the rising community interest and demand for

pickleball, the City approached the County of Orange to seek permission to build the

courts at the Laguna Niguel Regional Park.

Working together, the City and County made this project a reality. “We’re a leading City in promoting outdoor recreation and offering a range of options – everything from hiking or biking, playing youth sports, to swimming at the Crown Valley Park Pool,” Mayor Elaine Gennawey said. “Given its popularity among all age groups, pickleball is a great new way to encourage even more people to get

outdoors, get some exercise, and have fun.”

The pickleball courts are located at Laguna Niguel Regional Park (28241 La Paz Road).

Park patrons must pay a nominal County park entrance fee. Visit the County Parks’

website at www.ocparks.com for park hours. Due to the recent rain, the pickleball courts

are currently closed for contractors to finalize the painting of the courts. Once painting is

completed and dried, the courts will be open to the public.

