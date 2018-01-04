Pickleball Courts Dedication at Laguna Niguel Regional Park

Pickleball Courts Dedication at Laguna Niguel Regional ParkPosted on January 4th, 2018
Wednesday, January 10
Please join us for a Pickleball Courts Dedication. Pickleball is a cross between badminton and tennis and is a sport growing in popularity.
If you want to know where the whole family can enjoy fun, laughter, camaraderie, and exercise together in a game of Pickleball, look no further. Four Pickleball courts will soon be open to the public at Laguna Niguel Regional Park. If you are attending the Dedication Ceremony, the county entrance fee will be waived this day.
Date: January 10, 2018
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Location: Laguna Niguel Regional Park
Address: 28241 La Paz Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Link: View Flyer for Details