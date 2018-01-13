Pizza with Police Thursday, January 18 – City of Laguna Niguel

Pizza with Police Thursday, January 18 – City of Laguna NiguelPosted on January 13th, 2018
All high school students are invited to have pizza with a police on Thursday, January 18 at 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Laguna Niguel Police Services, this free event is a great opportunity for our youth to get to know their local police deputies. Bring your appetite and questions – Dinner On Us!
Date: January 18, 2018
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: Blaze Pizza
Address: 27231 La Paz Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Cost: Free