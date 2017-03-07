Pop Music Icon Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Back by Popular Demand

This summer season, Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcomes back Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons to Orange County on June 24, 2017. Single tickets start at $49 and go on sale Sunday, March 5 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at SCFTA.org, by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with The Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles with unforgettable tunes such as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Grease.” His songs have been omnipresent in other iconic movies such as The Deer Hunter, Dirty Dancing, Mrs. Doubtfire, Conspiracy Theoryand The Wanderers. As many as 200 artists have done cover versions of Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” from Nancy Wilson’s jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill’s hip-hop makeover.

scfta.org