Popular Musical Ensemble Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts 

April 15, 2018

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets on sale January 21

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announces the return of popular musical ensemble Postmodern Jukebox on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

Postmodern Jukebox originally blew up online, with new videos added weekly that keep finding creative new ways to put creator Scott Bradlee’s trademark vintage twist on modern pop hits.

But it’s onstage that the project has really come to shine, playing hundreds of shows to sold-out houses across the globe, from intimate standing-room gigs to large-scale, theatrical extravaganzas.

