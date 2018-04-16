 Prepare yourself for some enchanted evening! SOUTH PACIFIC will preview on Friday, April 20, 2018

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s epic musical romance makes its La Mirada Theatre debut! Although well-known for its extraordinary score – “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Younger Than Springtime,” “Bali Ha’i,” “There is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” and “A Wonderful Guy” – SOUTH PACIFIC is also a deeply felt drama. Its portrayal of Americans stationed in a foreign culture in wartime is as relevant today as when it first thrilled audiences in 1949. Don’t miss it here, in all its melodic glory!

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

GLENN CASALE (Director) Broadway: Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby (Tony Award nomination Best Revival) which was filmed by A&E and garnered two Emmy Awards. Off-Broadway: The Property Known as Garland starring Adrienne Barbeau, and Dragapella at Studio 54 (Drama Desk Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Best Production). International: Disney’s The Little Mermaid; Beauty and the Beast (Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Russia) The Wiz, Regional: Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Little Mermaid, Ballroom; Camelot with Rachel York and Lou Diamond Phillips. Wrestlers starring Mark Harmon and George Clooney; Bingo! M, From the Top starring Carol Burnett. Los Angeles Ovation Award-winning Best Musical Anything Goes starring Rachel York, Brent Barrett, Sally Struthers and Fred Willard. Camelot starring Michael York, The Prisoner of Second Avenue with Jason Alexander; Television: ABC TV’s “The Faculty” starring Meredith Baxter and “The Wayans Brothers”.

PEGGY HICKEY (Choreographer) Broadway: Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder (Astaire and Outer Critics Circle Nomination, Best Choreography, 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical); National Tour: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder (Directed & Choreographed). Lincoln Center: My Fair Lady (NY Philharmonic), The Most Happy Fella, Lucky to Be Me, The Music Of Leonard Bernstein (New York City Opera); Selected Regional: Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion (5th Avenue Theatre), Kiss Me Kate (Hartford), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Old Globe), Carnival (Goodspeed), Oklahoma! (Paper Mill); Selected Opera: LA Opera (Wonderful Town), Washington Opera (Die Fledermaus), Lyric Opera of Chicago (Celebrating 100 Years of Bernstein). Film: Woodshock, The Brady Bunch Movie (MTV Nomination, Best Choreography); Television: Hansel and Gretel (Live from Lincoln Center), Die Fledermaus (Live from The Kennedy Center), Beck’s “The New Pollution” (MTV Award, Best Choreography), Hot in Cleveland, General Hospital (ABC), 90210 (The CW), The Days of Our Lives, Passions (NBC). www.peggyhickey.com

BRENT CRAYON (Musical Direction) has had the privilege to work with such notable artists as Stephen Schwartz, Daisy Prince, John Caird, Paul Gordon, Robert Longbottom, John Bucchino, and Richard Maltby, Jr.

Favorite theatrical productions include Dreamgirls in Tokyo, Japan, the West Coast premieres of First Date, Songs For a New World and Tick, Tick…BOOM!, as well as the world premiere productions of Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, John Bucchino’s It’s Only Life, and Bubble Boy, The Musical. An accomplished and multi-faceted musician, Brent has been a featured soloist in ensembles throughout Southern California, including the Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra, the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra, and the Ventura Chamber Orchestra. www.brentcrayon.com

The Cast of SOUTH PACIFIC will feature John Cudia as “Emile,” Stephanie Wall as “Nellie,” Jeff Skowron as “Luther,” Jodi Kimura as “Bloody Mary,” Matt Rosell as “Lt. Cable,” Hajin Cho as “Liat,” Araceli Prasarttongosoth as “Ngana,” Lucas Jaye as “Jerome,” Michael Rothhaar as “Captain Brackett,” Brent Schindele as “Cmdr. Harbison,” Marc Ginsburg as “Stewpot” and Shannon Stoeke as the “Professor.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order) Kim Arnett, Brittany Bentley, Richard Bulda, Caitlyn Calfas, Justin Charles Cowden, Adam Lendermon, Carolyn Lupin, Dino Nicandros, Katie Perry, Jake Saenz, Brian Steven Shaw and Alissa Tucker.

The Design Team for SOUTH PACIFIC is as follows: Scenic Design by Robert Kovach; Lighting Design by Jared A. Sayeg; Sound Design by Julie Ferrin; Costume Design by Mary Folino; Hair/Wig/Makeup Design by Elizabeth Bohks. & Props Design by Walnut St. Theatre & Kevin Williams. Casting is by Julia Flores, and the Production Stage Manager is John W Calder III.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

SOUTH PACIFIC will preview on Friday, April 20, 2018 (with a press opening on Saturday, April 21 at 8 pm) and run through Sunday, May 13, 2018, at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays at 8:00pm;

Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm & Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be no performance on Saturday, April 21 at 2:00pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, May 5 at 2 pm and an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, May 12 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, April 25 and Wednesday, May 9.

Tickets range from $20 – $70 and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Student, Senior and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California.” This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been producing quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of many accolades, including Tony, Emmy and Ovation Award nominations; for its 2012-13 season, it won the won the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD “Best Season of the Year.” The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call 562-944-9801 or visit www.lamiradatheatre.com.

Celebrating its 24th Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world’s premier theatrical production companies. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today.

In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: ASIA- Dreamgirls (Japan), Miss Saigon (China), Peter Pan (China) CANADA- Peter Pan (Vancouver) USA- Seussical the Musical, and Annie Get Your Gun, starring Cathy Rigby; Jesus Christ Superstar starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach; Camelot starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips, Happy Days written by Gary Marshall and Paul Williams. BROADWAY- ‪Frank Wildhorn’s Jekyll and Hyde starring American Idol contestant and Tony Award nominee ‪Constantine Maroulis and Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox.

Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. The A&E TV network premiere of Peter Pan received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations.

