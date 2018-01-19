Recreation Leader – Sea Country Senior & Community Center, Part-Time

Recreation Leader – Sea Country Senior & Community Center, Part-TimePosted on January 19th, 2018
Sea Country Senior and Community Center staff members perform a variety of duties in support of the Parks and Recreation Department functions including answering telephones, greeting members of the public at the reception counter, providing information and referrals, setting up classrooms, overseeing activities and assisting with community and/or senior programs.
These positions work a varied schedule of hours, which may include nights, early mornings, weekends and holidays, as the needs of the Center require.
APPLICATION PROCEDURE:
Applications must be filled out completely and must show that the minimum qualifications are met. Resumes will not, nor will references to a resume, be accepted in lieu of a completed City application.
Completed applications can be submitted in person, through our Online Job Application, emailed to hresources@cityoflagunaniguel.org, or by regular mail to 30111 Crown Valley Parkway, Attn: Human Resources, Laguna Niguel, CA, 92677.
Based upon the information presented on the application, those applicants possessing the most suitable qualifications will be requested to continue in the recruitment process. All applicants will be notified by email of the results of the selection process.
Job Details
- Category
- Parks & Recreation
- Status
- Open
- Salary
- $11.99 – $14.57 per hour
- Published
- January 19, 2018 9:15 AM
- Closing
- Open Until Filled
