Reflections of the Ocean and Master Class with Concert Pianist Sarkis Baltaian

Saddleback College Reflections of the Ocean Classical Keyboard Series proudly presents a concert and master class with concert pianist Sarkis Baltaian, on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre. Dr. Sarkis Baltaian has gained an international reputation as a concert pianist, chamber musician, recording artist and pedagogue.

He has been praised by critics for his “beautiful tone and ability to project even the most delicate pianissimos” and compared to George Gershwin and Oscar Levant for his performance of Gershwin’s Concerto in F. Dr. Baltaian made his Carnegie Hall Debut in 1999 and has performed extensively both as recitalist and concerto soloist with major orchestras throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Tickets are $10 general; $7 seniors (presale only); $5 students; (presale only); children FREE with paying adult; 2 for 1 for music teachers with MTAC/CAPMT ID. Call the ticket office at 949-582-4656, Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4:00 p.m. or order tickets online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

The Department of Music at Saddleback College is a place where students of all abilities, instructors who love teaching and performing, and guest artists from around the world come together to develop their understanding of music and of themselves as creative artists. Graduates of Saddleback’s Music Department have transferred to many prestigious music schools, including Eastman School of Music, USC Thornton School of Music, University of California campuses, California State Universities, and other universities around the world. Alumni of Saddleback’s Department of Music are engaged in musical endeavors across the spectrum as private studio teachers, school music instructors, college professors, professional solo and ensemble performers, church musicians, and artists in musical theatre, opera, and instrumental groups.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo Credit: Saddleback College

