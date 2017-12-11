Regional Center of Orange County and Integrity House accepting nominations for Spotlight Awards

Since 1997, the Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) has hosted an annual event called the Spotlight Awards to recognize people and organizations who stand out as role models of selfless service and dedicated advocacy in working with people with developmental disabilities, such as intellectual disability, autism, cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

You all know a person, group or organization that deserves recognition!

The Regional Center of Orange County's Spotlight Awards is one way to acknowledge their contributions to improving the lives of people with developmental disabilities in Orange County.

This year’s Annual Spotlight Awards Gala will be held on

Friday, March 2, 2018

Embassy Suites – Anaheim South

11767 Harbor Blvd.

Garden Grove, CA

Learn More about the Spotlight Awards

Spotlight Award Categories

General Information and Nomination Guidelines

Spotlight Awards Nomination Handbook – English

(includes Categories, General Information, and Nomination Guidelines)

Spotlight Awards Nomination Handbook – Spanish (coming soon!)

Spotlight Awards Nomination – Vietnamese (coming soon!)