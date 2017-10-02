Relay For Life – City of RSM

Posted on October 2nd, 2017

Charitable, Health, News

Saturday, October 14, 2017
10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Central Park

Relay For Life is a grass roots, community-based team event. The event kicks off by celebrating everyone who’s been affected by cancer.   Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries. Volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against the disease.

relay for life logo

Join us at this community event to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

Click here for more information, to make a donation, join a team, or volunteer.
Facebooktwitterrssby feather
Napa
LOCAL SPONSORS
LOCAL SPONSORS
YAA
Bible
Drink Mommy