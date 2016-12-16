Renee Bangerter is the Cove Gallery featured “Artist of the Month” for January 2017

Come meet Renee in person at the January Laguna First Thursday Art Walk Reception on Thursday,

January 5, 2017 from 6 – 9 pm in the Cove Gallery.

About the Artist

I’ve been creating art, in one way or another, since early childhood: I started painting with oils very early on in my tween years. Oils are my primary focus but I also do some ceramic sculpture. I learned to work in oils at around age twelve with a private teacher. Outside of that instruction, I have taken classes to merely learn the mechanics of art process and continue to pursue a deeper meaning with my art. My pieces are in a realism style with some unconventional subjects.

I enjoy working with light and chiaroscuro like the old masters. My favorite artist of all time is Vermeer. I have always had a steady stream of friends and acquaintances that wanted some of my paintings. I experimented with other mediums such as ceramic sculpture, India ink, textures, and mixed media. Thus, for the last 30 years, I’ve been creating realistic portraits, landscapes, still life works.

I entered the Laguna Beach artist community in the summer of 2012. I have often said that I am an old soul of many lives. There is a lot to experience out there in the world. I served in the United States Marine Corps in the early 1980’s and worked as a civilian contractor for a couple years after my discharge. The bulk of my career has been devoted to mortgage bank, having worked for some of the largest institutions in the country.

My art is influenced by many life experiences such as living in Japan for three years as a Marine. Art was my therapy, my sense of self.

After four successful years of owning and operating a gallery in North Laguna, I found that I was spend most of my time running a business and less and less time creating so I made a change.

In April of 2016, I joined Cove Gallery in South Laguna Beach.

When I am not creating, I spend time with my family. My husband and I have a blended family of five children and five grandchildren. I volunteer as an Executive Board Member for First Thursdays Art Walk. I also try to participate in Vet Art Org at Saddleback college . I enjoy being around the veterans. I understand what they are working through. Art is a wonderful way to express.

About the Cove Gallery

The Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, Watercolor, Mixed Media along with 3-D photography and photography-based digital art. They are presented in an ever changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

We are steps away from the Surf & Sand Resort in the ART CENTER at 1492 South Coast Highway. Look for the gold Art Center sign and come in to the charming Laguna Style courtyard and relax while you visit great original art and approachable artists who want to help you find your perfect new artwork.

Cove Gallery

1492 South Coast Hwy, #8

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone: (949) 715-7149

www.covegallerylaguna.com

Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday through Monday:

Spring/Fall/Winter: 11am to 5pm Summer Hours: 11am to 6pm