RENOWNED ORGANIST DENNIS JAMES TO PERFORM A CHILLING SOUNDTRACK TO THE FIRST-EVER VAMPIRE FILM (1922), “NOSFERATU: A SYMPHONY OF HORROR,” STARRING MAX SCHRECK

Although Halloween lies in the rearview mirror, Pacific Symphony is bringing horror back to Orange County, with “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror!” Organ star Dennis James performs the soundtrack to the 1922 classic horror film “Nosferatu” on our $3.1-million William J. Gillespie Concert Organ for the final concert this season of Pacific Symphony’s Pedals & Pipes series.

Considered by many to be the foremost scholar and performer of silent film accompaniment, James recreates the live musical experience heard in movie palaces of the 1920s with his unique musical style, combining film score and original music to create a truly terrifying atmosphere. In prior concerts, he has performed the soundtrack for “Jekyll and Hyde” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” In this new arrangement of “Nosferatu,” James’ organ soundtrack will enhance the character drama and visual intrigue of this German Expressionist masterpiece.

Set in 1838 Transylvania, our protagonist Thomas Hutter finds that there is much more to be discovered about his new real estate client, the mysterious and gothic Count Orlok, who he suspects might be the dreaded and blood-loving Nosferatu, the “Bird of Death.” After some frightening ordeals, Hutter hurries home to return to his sickly fiancée, Ellen, when the Count appears one final time before his reign of terror is finally brought to an end.

For organ, opera and classic film fans alike, this musical event takes place for one performance only on Sunday, April 29, at 3:00 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets are $10-50; for more information or to purchase tickets call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

