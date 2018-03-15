Request for Proposals for On-Call Citywide Bee Removal Services – Status Open

The City of Laguna Niguel is seeking proposals from qualified firms that are interested in providing the City with on-call bee removal services.

The Public Works Department Landscape Maintenance Division calls out for bee removal services on the following areas: water meter and irrigation boxes, median shrubs, City trails, City trees, City parks, City facilities, open space and the City’s right-of-way.

The City’s average expenditures in recent years have been $10,000 per year.

See Notice of Request for Proposal under “Related Documents” below.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL DUE:

March 29, 2018 at or before 2:00 p.m.

Jerry Sollom

Parks and Landscape Maintenance Superintendent

Public Works Department

City of Laguna Niguel

30111 Crown Valley Parkway

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

