Restaurant fundraiser will benefit Aliso Viejo’s adopted Marines

Patrons visiting Jimboy’s Tacos on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 can have a portion of their check donated to the City’s adopted Marines.

Simply mention the Marine fundraiser and 20 percent of proceeds from purchases made between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. will be given to the 1st Maintenance Battalion based at Camp Pendleton.

Veterans and active military personnel will also eat free that day.

Jimboy’s Tacos is located at 27882 Aliso Creek Road. For more information, visit this link.

