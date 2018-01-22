RETURN OF MISSION VIEJO ELKS WESTERN NITE DANCE

Over 130 cowboys and girls feasted on BBQ tri-tip, chicken, country beans, corn salad, and Miss Vicky’s homemade peach cobbler at the Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks Western Nite Dinner Dance.

Elks Exalted Ruler Mike Long and First Lady Vicky hosted the return of this sold out charity event with plenty of help from Lodge member volunteers. Girl Scouts from Troop 261 did the serving and received a donation for their efforts from the Lodge.

Members Paul and Jeannie Ultimo tear-it-up on the dance floor

The decorative wall murals were taken out of storage and once again put in place helping to transform the entire Elks Lodge into a delightful old western town & country scene. The Elk County Jail was kept busy with many citizen arrests taking place throughout the evening.Most guests gladly paid the one dollar fine for charity to be released, while a few enjoyed their stay in jail so much that they had to be coaxed to leave. Dancing was to the fabulous country & western music of RJ Shelby and his “South County Band.” The dance floor was filled all night and a great time was had by all. Guest’s were invited to participate in a raffle for prizes donated by local merchants and ranged from free dinners to baskets of groceries, and gift cards. Prizes were awarded to Nancy Ingham and John Fischle for best western costumes.

Event co-chair Vicky Long thanked the many volunteers who helped with the ticket sales, decorating, and cooking. They included: Temple and Gary Liebmann, Linda and Bob Hauxhurst, Mike and Judy Klinger, Steve Cagnacci and Barbara Coppola, Harvey Boelts, Larry Colgan, Dave McLeod, Kevin Lindley, Laura Lumley, Lane Keran, Gail Patti, Frank Gunning, Jack Jacobs, Andy Costello, Sandie McClure, and ER Mike Long.

Proceeds of the night went to support the many Elks Charities. The funds are used to support youth programs such as the Dictionary Project which places a personal dictionary in the hands of every third grader in the Saddleback Valley. Another of the Lodge’s favorite charities is the Elks Major Project which provides therapy for sight and hearing impaired children.

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 49 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois.

The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 150-year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.

Mike K

by