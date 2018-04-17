REVELATIONS CELEBRATION! SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS INVITES YOU TO LEARN ALVIN AILEY’S AMERICAN MASTERPIECE FREE COMMUNITY DANCE EVENT FOR ALL AGES

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Southern California with performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts starting on Wednesday, April 18. BUT FIRST – Revelations Celebration! – a FREE community dance event. Ailey teaching artists, including former Ailey company star and acclaimed master teacher for Arts In Education Nasha Thomas, will teach the distinctive movements from three of the most well-known pieces in the Company’s cornerstone work, Revelations, including “Rocka My Soul,” “Wade in the Water” and “I’ve Been ‘Buked.”

Dance fans and dancers, families and friends, anyone of any age is welcome to celebrate the joy of dance and learn movement from the world’s most popular work of modern dance.

WHEN: Saturday, April 14, 2018 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

(600 Town Center, Costa Mesa, CA 92626)

ADDITIONAL INFO: The Spirit Chorale of Los Angeles will start the event at

11 a.m. Other activities and popular food trucks will be on hand.

For more information about Revelations Celebration! and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater engagement at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, visit the Center’s website at www.SCFTA.org.

photo credit: SCFTA

by