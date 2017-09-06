Ride The Mission Viejo Shuttle All Around Town – It’s Free!!!!!

Have you checked out the free Mission Viejo Shuttle? It’s a really great transportation device for Saddleback and Capo students, young working adults, and Seniors.

The free shuttle spans from the Murray Community Center to the Mission/Laguna Metrolink station making scheduled stops along the way. Not only does the shuttle make year-round trips to Saddleback College, which was useful for the summer classes I took during the fall and winter school season, the shuttle also provides transportation to Capistrano Valley High School. Again, this transportation service is free for the time being.

Here is a link to the bus route and times: https://www.octa.net/ebusbook/RoutePDF/Route182.pdf

The Shuttle can also be used as a way to get to The Shops At Mission Viejo by taking the shuttle to Saddleback College and then walking a brief 10 minutes up to the Mall entrance which is across the street. All and all, I highly recommend this FREE and easy to use transportation source. I used it basically for my whole summer and the shuttle always arrived when it was supposed to and was easy to request stops along the planned route.

The only thing I would warn about is that sometimes the buses will arrive “uncovered”, which means they look like a standard OC Transit bus which can be confusing. But if the route number and where the bus says it’s headed (either Murray or Metrolink) matches with the route on the MV website, then that’s your bus. If you already take the bus for School or Work, I would highly recommend checking the Mission Shuttle out!

Here are some more links to helpful sites about The Shuttle:

http://cityofmissionviejo.org/departments/public-works/traffic-and-transportation

http://cityofmissionviejo.org/mv-shuttle

Brigitte Rose

Entertainment Editor

Aliso Laguna News/ Green Local News

by