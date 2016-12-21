Ring in the New Year at Salt Creek Grille

New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016, Savor a holiday-inspired a la carte menu of cedar-wrapped salmon, coffee-encrusted New York steak and specialty salads that will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The bar and lounge will feature live music by band Retrofit from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and food served until 1 a.m.

The popular eatery is at 32802 Pacific Coast Highway. For more information, call 949-661-7799 or visit saltcreekgrille.com.