Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC added to theatre line-up

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT are thrilled to announce it has added Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC to its 40th Anniversary season of shows – 40 YEARS OF PHENOMENAL!

Forty never looked so good and our joint is now jumpin’ as we kicked off our season with “American Idol’s” Frenchie Davis starring in a brand new look at the Fats Waller musical AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’, directed by its original Broadway cast member Ken Page (now through October 8); up next is the acclaimed play with songs about the last year of Judy Garland’s life, END OF THE RAINBOW; then leave your troubles outside because in here, life is beautiful as we present our new production of Kander & Ebb’s CABARET; then be romanced on “some enchanted evening” with an all-time classic, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC; and we will close our 40th in a high-flying way by seizing the day with NEWSIES!

This 40th fabulous, phenomenal and fantastic season of shows also includes the bonus options of country legend CLINT BLACK, and the always hilarious RITA RUDNER. LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT has only just begun as it brings its Southern California theatre-loving subscribers and audiences a season for the ages!

The 40th ANNIVERSARY – 2017/2018 Season:

The Joint is Jumpin’ with

“American Idol’s” FRENCHIE DAVIS starring in

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’

September 15 – October 8, 2017

Music by THOMAS “FATS” WALLER

Conceived by RICHARD MALTBY, JR. and MURRAY HOROWITZ

Choreography by JEFFREY POLK

Directed by Broadway’s Original Cast Member KEN PAGE

The Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s comes to life in a brand- new look at this smash three-time Tony-winning musical revue. Join ve sensational performers on a journey through the timeless music of Thomas “Fats” Waller. You’ll be jumpin’ and jivin’ with memorable songs such as “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Black and Blue,” “This Joint is Jumpin’” and “I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Falling.” One of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time, the sometimes sassy, sometimes sultry show has moments of devastating beauty that are simply unforgettable. Directed by original Broadway cast member Ken Page!

END OF THE RAINBOW

October 27 – November 12, 2017 (Press Opening October 28)

Written by PETER QUILTER

Directed by MICHAEL MATTHEWS

The real fireworks happened offstage. It’s December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback… again. In a London hotel room, with both her new young fiancé and her adoring accompanist, Garland struggles to get “beyond the rainbow” with her signature cocktail of talent, tenacity and razor-sharp wit. Featuring some of Garland’s most memorable songs, this savagely funny play-with-music offers unique insight into the inner conflict that inspired and consumed one of the most beloved figures of our time.

Contains mature content.

CABARET

January 19 – February 11, 2018 (Press Opening January 20)

Music by JOHN KANDER Lyrics by FRED EBB

Book by JOE MASTEROFF

Choreography by DANA SOLIMANDO

Directed by LARRY CARPENTER

A thrilling and up-to-date production of a classic show that is now more relevant than ever. Sexy, melodic and unforgettable. The seedy glamour of the Kit Kat Klub with its bawdy Emcee provide an unsettling but fitting backdrop to the story of the hard-living entertainer Sally Bowles in the decadent nightlife of Germany in the early ‘30s. Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including ”Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Right this way, your table’s waiting at the musical the New York Post calls “One for the ages.”

Contains mature content.

FALL IN LOVE on “SOME ENCHANTED EVENING!”

SOUTH PACIFIC

April 20 – May 13, 2018 (Press Opening April 21)

Music by RICHARD RODGERS

Lyrics by OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II

Book by OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II and JOSHUA

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel

“Tales of the South Pacific” by JAMES A. MICHNER

Choreography by PEGGY HICKEY

Directed by GLENN CASALE

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s epic musical romance makes its La Mirada Theatre debut! Although well known for its extraordinary score – “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Younger Than Springtime,” “Bali Ha’i,” “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” and “A Wonderful Guy” — South Pacific is also a deeply felt drama. Its portrayal of Americans stationed in a foreign culture in wartime is as relevant today as when it first thrilled audiences in 1949. Don’t miss it here, in all its melodic glory!

SEIZE THE DAY!

NEWSIES

June 1– June 24, 2018 (Press Opening June 2)

Book by HARVEY FIERSTEIN

Music by ALAN MENKEN

Lyrics by JACK FELDMAN

Directed and Choreographed by RICHARD HINDS

They delivered the papers, until they made the headlines… Newsies, the smash-hit, crowd-pleasing new musical from Disney will ignite the stage as a finale to our 40th Season. Winner of the 2012 Tony Awards® for Best Score and Best Choreography, Newsies has audiences and critics alike calling it “A MUSICAL WORTH SINGING ABOUT!” (The New York Times). Filled with one heart-pounding number after another, it’s a high-energy explosion of song and dance you and your family will never forget!

TWO PERFORMANCES ONLY!

CLINT BLACK

April 13 & 14, 2018 at 8pm

It is one of the most storied careers in modern music. Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ‘89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, “Killin’ Time.” He followed that with the triple-platinum “Put Yourself in My Shoes,” and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the ‘90s. Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including “A Better Man,” “Where Are You Now,” “When My Ship Comes In,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Summer’s Comin’,” “Like the Rain” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.

Along the way, Clint has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, including more than a dozen GRAMMY nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

TWO PERFORMANCES ONLY!

RITA RUDNER

May 19, 2018 at 2pm & 8pm

Be prepared to laugh! The witty Rita Rudner, winner of an American Comedy award for Funniest Stand-Up Comedian, has crafted an acclaimed career, covering everything from Broadway shows to appearances on late-night talk shows to films and her own HBO specials. The nine-time Las Vegas Comedian of the Year has the longest running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas with over 14 years on the Sunset Strip. Known for her thought provoking one-liners and her observations on everyday life, Rudner keeps it real talking about the things that amuse her.

by