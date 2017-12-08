These RV campers know the true meaning of Christmas

The Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks camping club, the Run-A-Ways once again visited the South County Outreach offices and warehouse in Irvine, The delegation from the camping club came with their annual donation of department store gift cards to be given to teenagers as part of the South County Outreach’s annual gift drive which provides over 2,000 children in need with Christmas gifts each year.

Outreach President & CEO Lara Fisher, Elk Jim Wessling, Outreach Operations Director Renee Stevenson, Elks Bob Hauxhurst, and Andy Costello



Bob Hauxhurst Run-A-Ways Wagon Master, Andy Costello Elks Grand Lodge Committeeman, and Jim Wessling Club Charities Chairman delivered the $400 in gift cards to a very appreciative Outreach Operations Director Renee Stevenson.

The men were introduced to Outreach President & CEO Lara Fisher and were given a tour of the warehouse. The camping Run-A-Ways annual Christmas donation to Outreach started years ago when it was decided to make the donation in lieu of a gift exchange at the club’s Christmas party each year. Although a small club within the larger Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge, the Run-A-Ways have a history of charitable donations to needy children in the community and to the Elks Association’s Handicapped Children’s Fund.

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois.

The BPOE is a charitable organization with an 1149-year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.

Andy Costello

Elks Grand Lodge Area 7

Marketing & Membership Committeeman

by