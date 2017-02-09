Saddleback College Art Gallery is pleased to present works from Saddleback College faculty, past and present on Monday, February 27th through Thursday, March 16th

Saddleback College Art Gallery is pleased to present works from Saddleback College faculty, past and present on Monday, February 27th through Thursday, March 16thPosted on February 9th, 2017
This mixed media exhibition, which features both past and current visual art instructors from Saddleback College, is dedicated to three amazing instructors, who are gone but not forgotten: Richard White, Tom Gaines, and Wayne Horvath.
Their works will also be displayed in the exhibition. Gallery hours are Monday –Wednesday-Thursday from noon to 4:00 p.m.; Tuesdays from noon to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 11th, the gallery will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
There will be an artists’ reception on Tuesday, February 23rd from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Admission is free.
