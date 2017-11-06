Saddleback College Master Class with Concert Pianist Andrew Park

Reflections of the Ocean Classical Keyboard Series proudly presents Master Class with concert pianist Andrew Park, on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre featuring works by: Bach, Scarlatti, Chopin, De Falla, Khatchaturian among others.

Dr. Andrew Park is a renowned solo pianist, chamber musician, and pedagogue who won the first prize of Virginia Waring International Piano Competition, in 1993. Dr. Park is a devoted performer of chamber music. Born in Korea and raised in a musical family, Andrew Park gave his first public performance at age five and won numerous major competitions in Korea, including the Korea Times Competition and the Jeon-Buk State Music and the Arts Competition.

Dr. Park completed his entire bachelor, masters, and doctoral degrees at the University of Southern California with a world renowned pianist, John Perry. Park actively performs as a solo pianist and a chamber musician nationally and internationally, traveling with his group, the Park Trio.

Tickets are $10 general; $7 seniors; $5 students; (presale only); children FREE with paying adult; 2-for-1 for music teachers with MTAC/CAPMT ID. Call the ticket office at 949-582-4656 Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you are needing assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Photo credit: Saddleback College

