Saddleback College Musical Theatre Students Perform Friday Sept. 29, 2017

On Friday, September 29th at 7:30 pm, in Fine Arts 101, students from Saddleback College’s Musical Theatre Voice program, under the direction of Scott Farthing and pianist Catherine Tibbitts, will perform songs composed by the incomparable Richard Rodgers. This performance will cover a legacy of music that continues to influence musical theatre today.

Tickets are $15 general admission; $10 students/seniors (presale). Tickets may be purchased by calling the ticket office (Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m.) or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

With a long tradition of excellence in music, the Saddleback College Vocal Program continues building on that tradition with the very finest in both standard vocal repertoire and the music of the cutting edge.

The three primary choirs on campus include the Community Chorale and Concert Choir, which perform many concerts around the area throughout the school year. Membership is open in all three ensembles with the successful completion of a vocal placement interview at the beginning of each semester.

In addition to beginning, intermediate, and advanced-level vocal classes, Saddleback College offers private voice lessons to a select few vocalists who are planning on pursuing degrees in vocal performance at the University or Conservatory level.

Past students in the Applied Music program have been accepted to prestigious music schools across the country. In addition, Saddleback College is proud to be one of a handful of community colleges in the state which offer its students the opportunity to perform in operas and opera scenes each semester.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

photo credit: Saddleback College

