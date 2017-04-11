Saddleback College Presents Once Upon A Mattress

Posted on April 11th, 2017

Date:

Thursday, April 13, 2017 – 7:30pm
Friday, April 14, 2017 – 7:30pm
Saturday, April 15, 2017 – 7:30pm

Once Upon A Mattress will also show on Sunday, April 9th at 2:30 pm and Saturday April 15th at 2:30 pm.

McKinney Theatre
$15 general; $12 seniors; $10 students

This popular musical that marked the Broadway debut of Carol Burnett is based on “The Princess and the Pea” by Hans Christian Andersen. With wonderful songs, hilarious and raucous antics, romantic and melodic courtships, chances are you’ll never look at fairy tales the same.

