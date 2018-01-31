Saddleback College Student Art Exhibit Featured at the OC Great Park

On Thursday, February 1st, from 5-7p.m., join us for the Opening Reception of the Common Walls Exhibition, celebrating the amazing work of Saddleback Art Students, now on view at the OC Great Park – Artist Studios – located in the Palm Court Arts Complex (near the balloon ride and carousel.)

The exhibition runs through Feb.25th.

The OC Park is located at 6950 Marine Way, Irvine, CA 92618.

The current works in the Artist Studios at OC Great Park Arts complex are faculty selections of student artwork from the Saddleback College Art Programs. Saddleback College offers art and design courses in Ceramics, Drawing, and Painting, Jewelry & Metals, Photography, Printmaking, and Sculpture.

Students at Saddleback College come from a wide range of backgrounds and life experience, representing the diversity of our local community. Some students are new to college and learning about certain art media and techniques for the first time while others are continuing their education in the arts.

The Art Department’s primary mission is to provide students with skills and techniques for developing their personal creative abilities through the study of studio art and exhibition design. Through an array of high-quality courses, the Art Department provides a strong art foundation to promote student learning and success both academically and creatively.

