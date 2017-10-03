Saddleback College Wind Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra Perform

The Department of Music at Saddleback College is pleased to present two dynamic concerts under the baton of Maestro Yorgos Kouritas.

On Friday, October 6, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., the Saddleback College Wind Ensemble opens its fall semester with an evening performance featuring the following program: Selections from Porgy and Bess – arranged by Calvin Custer; Walton’s Miniatures for Wind Band; Jacob’s Concerto for Band; Erickson’s Folk Dances; Moore’s Rise and Shine; and Persichetti’s Pageant.

On Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., the Saddleback College Symphony Orchestra’s program includes: Beethoven’s Symphony no.6; Copland’s Outdoor Overture; and Johann Joachim Quantz’ Flute Concerto in G major.

Both concerts take place in the beautiful McKinney Theatre. Tickets are $10 general; $7 students/seniors (presale only). Call the ticket office at 949-582-4656, Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4:00 p.m. or order tickets online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Saddleback’s Instrumental Studies Department is privileged to have some of the finest musicians of the Pacific Symphony as its instructors.

The Symphony Orchestra and the Wind Ensemble tackle some of the most difficult pieces such as Verdi’s and Brahms’ Requiems. Dr. Kouritas is also teaching violin, viola and chamber music and has performed recently several violin recitals.

Recently, he was honored to work with Carl St. Clair in the Ithaca Conducting Master class. In June 2014, he was selected by the Baltimore Symphony to work in a master class with Gerard Schwarz (former Seattle Symphony’s Music Director).

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals. For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo credit: Saddleback College

