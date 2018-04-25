The Saddleback College Wind Ensemble Performs at 7:30pm on Friday, May 4

The Saddleback College Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Maestro Yorgos Kouritas, will present a full spectrum of wind ensemble music on Friday, May 4th at 7:30 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre.

Tickets are $15 general; $10 students/seniors (presale only); Child 17 & Under Free and may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

If you need further assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Photo Credit: Saddleback Arts

by