The Saddleback College Wind Ensemble Performs a Spring Concert at 7:30pm on Friday, March 16, 2018

The Saddleback College Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Maestro Yorgos Kouritas, will present a full spectrum of wind ensemble music on Friday, March 16th at 7:30 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre. The performance includes Stamp’s Pastime – A Salute to Baseball, Carter’s Overture for Winds, Whitney’s Dorian Overture, Holsinger’s On a Southern Hymnsong, Ticheli’s Sun Dance and Van der Roost’s Sinfonietta.

Tickets are $15 general; $10 students/seniors (presale only); Children under 18 Free. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you need additional assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Photo credit: Saddleback Arts

