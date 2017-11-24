Saddleback College’s Commercial Music Ensembles Perform

Saddleback College’s Department of Music proudly presents students in the Commercial Music Ensemble performing classic rock, folk, hip hop and original compositions on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts courtyard. Come and support our talented students under the stars at Saddleback College. Admission is free.

The Music Department has established a comprehensive program which is considered to be one of the finest in California: a complete lower-division curriculum for transferring music majors, numerous performance groups, private and group lessons, a full concert series with faculty and guest artists, and general music courses.

The nationally-recognized faculty is dedicated to performance and to teaching in all areas such as vocal, instrumental, jazz, guitar, and piano. Other music classes include harmony, musicianship, composition, history, and appreciation of western art music, rock, jazz, and world. The new Popular Music program offers classes in Songwriting, Multi-Track Recording, Introduction to the Music Industry, and Commercial Music Ensemble.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers more than 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals.

For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu. For Fine Arts events, visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

by