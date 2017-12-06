Saddleback Jazz Combos Create Stimulating Jazz on the McKinney Stage

The Saddleback student Jazz Combos perform on Friday, December 8th at 7:30 p.m.in the McKinney Theatre. This semester concert features student arrangements and compositions plus jazz trivia questions and the opportunity to win CDs, T-shirts, and a trip to Irvine!

Tickets are $10 general; $7 student/seniors (presale). Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you are needing assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Jazz Studies at Saddleback College emphasizes creativity through improvisation and ensemble performance. Focusing on the historical, theoretical and intuitive aspects of this American music, Director of Jazz Studies Joey Sellers and an outstanding cadre of nationally-recognized musicians comprise the jazz faculty.

Curricula include Improvisation, Jazz Composition and Arranging, Jazz History Syllabus, Jazz History Audio, Jazz History Podcast, Jazz Piano, Saddleback Big Band, Jazz Lab Ensemble, and Combos. Students in Jazz Studies at Saddleback College have transferred to prestigious institutions including the University of Southern California, Eastman School of Music, Berkeley School of Music, Cal State Northridge, UCLA, The New School for Social Research in New York, Cal State Fullerton, University of California at San Diego, and other regional institutions. Some of our alumni have gone on to play professionally with Frank Zappa, Diana Ross, and other high-profile artists and organizations.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers more than 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals.

For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu. For Fine Arts events, visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Photo Credit: Saddleback College

