Saddleback Musical Theatre Students Sing ‘The Last Five (or so) Years’

Musical Theatre is not only alive and well, but new music is constantly being created. On Friday, December 15, 2017 at 7:30 pm, in Fine Arts 101, the Musical Theatre students will be singing music from recent shows that have been created in the last five years.

Tickets are $15 general admission; $10 students/seniors (presale). Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you are needing assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals.

For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

